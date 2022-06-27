Pending home sales unexpectedly rise in May, after April number revised down

May Pending Home Sales: +0.7% M/M to 99.9 vs. -2.5% consensus and -4.0%% prior (revised from -3.9%). That broke a six-month streak of declining sales.

The May reading is just below 100, which is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.

Pending sales in the Northeast jumped 15.4% in May, the largest monthly increase among the four major U.S. regions. In addition to the Northeast, the South also experienced increases while the Midwest and West posted declines.

On a Y/Y basis, transactions dropped 13.6%.

According to the National Association of Realtors, at the median single-family home price and with a 10% down payment, the monthly mortgage payment has increased by ~$800 since the beginning of the year, as mortgage rates climbed by 2.5 percentage points.

“The largest decline in contract activity was observed in the West region, where homes are the most expensive,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “This further indicates the growing need to increase supply to tame home price growth and improve the chances of ownership for potential home buyers.”

