Alaunos and National Cancer Institute extend partnership for TCR-T cell therapies
Jun. 27, 2022 10:01 AM ETAlaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) announced on Monday that the company and the National Cancer Institute (NCI) agreed to extend their partnership for personalized TCR-T cell therapies to 2025.
- Per the terms of the Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), NCI, an institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is responsible to develop the proof of concept for personalized TCR-T cell therapy using the company’s non-viral Sleeping Beauty technology.
- The efforts will focus on identifying the T-cell receptors (TCRs) that react to the patient’s tumor to develop TCR-T cell therapy.
- Steven A. Rosenberg, Chief of the Surgery Branch at the NCI's Center for Cancer Research, will lead the research under the CRADA.
- “We are privileged to extend the productive collaboration with Dr. Rosenberg, a cell therapy pioneer. Dr. Rosenberg and the NCI are working to develop personalized cancer therapies using our novel TCR-T cell platform,” Alaunos (TCRT) Chief Executive Kevin S. Boyle remarked.
- In May, Wells Fargo upgraded Alaunos (TCRT), citing the dosing initiation of a Phase 1/2 trial for TCR-T cell therapy in solid tumor indications.