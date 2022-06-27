Supreme Court turns away Apple bid to invalidate Qualcomm patents

Jun. 27, 2022

  • The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a bid from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to appeal a decision that upheld two of Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) smartphone patents.
  • Apple had appealed a lower court ruling that the tech giant lacked standing to pursue the issue on the two patents because of the global settlement of the two companies' underlying dispute, with Apple (AAPL) arguing that Qualcomm could sue again after the settlement ended.
  • That 2019 settlement covered a license to tens of thousands of Qualcomm (QCOM) patents, including the two in question, but a challenge to the two patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board was allowed to continue, and was decided in favor of Qualcomm.
  • Apple (AAPL) has been appealing since then, saying that it still faced litigation risk after the settlement deal expires in 2025 (or 2027 if extended). Qualcomm (QCOM) has a "history of aggressively enforcing its patents," Apple said.
