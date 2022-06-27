The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a decision late on Friday that essentially upholds a 2014 decision made by the Obama administration to give thousands of acres in Arizona to Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) for its Resolution Copper project.

The ruling upheld a lower court's ruling and rejected a request from Native Americans who said the land has religious and cultural importance.

The Arizona dispute centers on the federally owned Oak Flat Campground, which some Apache consider home to deities and which sits atop a reserve of more than 40B pounds of copper.

Rio Tinto (RIO) and minority partner BHP (BHP) already have spent more than $1B on the project but have not produced any copper.

The Biden administration had paused the land swap last year, effectively reversing former President Trump's approval, but the U.S. Justice Department filed legal briefs to oppose claims by Native American groups and environmentalists.