Cushman & Wakefield ticks higher on report on potential merger with Newmark

Jun. 27, 2022 10:19 AM ETCushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), NMRKBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Cushman & Wakefield Inc. in Markham, Canada

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) rose 1% on a report about speculation that the real estate broker and Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) may merge.
  • There was "buzz" at the Real Estate Board of New York's gala on Thursday night about a potential tie up betwene Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) and Newmark (NMRK), according to a NY Post report on Sunday.
  • One unidentified insider at the event told the publication that there were discussions that fell apart before, buy they are back on again.
  • The NY Post report comes after Bloomberg reported in October 2020 that Newmark (NMRK) rejected a bid from rival real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield (CWK). The NYP Post on Sunday described the original Bloomberg report as incorrect.
  • Last month, Cushman & Wakefield acquired Cresa Partners of Los Angeles.
