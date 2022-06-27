Cushman & Wakefield ticks higher on report on potential merger with Newmark
Jun. 27, 2022 10:19 AM ETCushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), NMRKBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) rose 1% on a report about speculation that the real estate broker and Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) may merge.
- There was "buzz" at the Real Estate Board of New York's gala on Thursday night about a potential tie up betwene Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) and Newmark (NMRK), according to a NY Post report on Sunday.
- One unidentified insider at the event told the publication that there were discussions that fell apart before, buy they are back on again.
- The NY Post report comes after Bloomberg reported in October 2020 that Newmark (NMRK) rejected a bid from rival real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield (CWK). The NYP Post on Sunday described the original Bloomberg report as incorrect.
- Last month, Cushman & Wakefield acquired Cresa Partners of Los Angeles.