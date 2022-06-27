Credit Suisse found guilty in Swiss criminal money laundering case - FT

Jun. 27, 2022 10:21 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) was found guilty by a Swiss court of failing to stop the laundering of Bulgarian drug money, the Financial Times reported Monday. Judges ordered the company to pay a CHF 2M (US$2.1M) fine and EUR18.6M (US$19.7M) in compensation to the Swiss government.
  • The case represents the first Swiss bank to be found guilty of a corporate crime by Swiss authorities. Elena Pampoulova-Bergomi, an ex-Bulgarian tennis star who was the former relationship manager at the bank, was also found guilty of money laundering violations.
  • The case focused on Credit Suisse's (CS) role in accepting millions of euros in deposits from a group of Bulgarian clients between 2004 and 2008. The judges ruled that the bank ignored obvious warnings, including large amounts of cash brought in two suitcases and two assassinations.
  • Credit Suisse (CS) said it will appeal the decision and contends, adding that it has been "continuously testing its anti-money laundering framework and has been strengthening over time."
  • Previously (Dec. 17, 2021), Credit Suisse indicted by Swiss AG for alleged money-laundering violations
