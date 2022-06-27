Weekend energy roundup - outages and policy statements

Over the weekend leaders from the Group of Seven nations (G7) met in Germany to discussion the ongoing energy crisis, as well as the war in Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky joined virtually and reportedly told the group that he would like the war in Ukraine to end this year. But for energy investors, the transition to coal and policy steps towards oil and gas financing (XLE) took center stage.

With Russia cutting natural gas (UNG) exports, and following an outage at Freeport LNG, Germany has proposed legislation for the continued use of 15 coal-fired power plants previously scheduled for shutdown this year. Last week, the Netherlands and Italy released similar plans. While France said Monday they would restart coal-fired power plants this winter.

During the summit Germany reportedly pushed G7 members to walk back a commitment that would halt overseas fossil fuel project finance by year end. The policy shift would go against the International Energy Agency's opinion that "no new oil and gas projects should be developed if the world is to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius." With Russia leveraging its stranglehold over the European economy, global fuel and food prices reaching all-time highs, and shortages emerging, the policy would mark a shift away from short-term policy fixes and towards long-term energy security solutions.

Also over the weekend, it was reported that riots in Ecuador had decreased domestic oil production by 50% (USO). The OPEC member had been producing as much as 520kb/d earlier in the year. However, the Energy ministry said in an emailed statement that production could halt entirely if road blocks and vandalism continued for another 48 hours.

Libya's national oil company announced that force majeure could be announced within 72 hours, as an ongoing political crisis continued to impact production. The latest force majeure would impact exports from the Gulf of Sirte, a key export region for production from the east of Libya. Production has already halved to ~600kb/d in recent weeks, though some estimates suggest it's fallen to as low as 200kb/d.