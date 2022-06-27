EV maker Polestar stock slides 12% after gaining 14% in market debut

Polestar car dealership

Swedish-Chinese EV maker Polestar (NASDAQ:PSNY) stock was down around 12% after closing 14% higher on Friday following its market debut.

Polestar shares opened at $11.97, recently changing hands at $11.44, down 12%, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

The company went public last week through a merger with SPAC Gore Guggenheim (GGPI) that pegged the implied enterprise value of the combined company at around $20B. Shares of the combined company made their debut on Friday, ending the session at $13, up 14% from prior session.

Polestar is owned by Swedish carmaker Volvo and its parent company, Chinese auto giant Geely. Actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio is also a major backer.

For a more in-depth look at Polestar, check out SA contributor Bill Maurer’s “Polestar: 3 Reasons to Wait”.

