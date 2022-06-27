Eargo stock falls 14% amid $125M debt funding from Patient Square Capital

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) stock fell ~14% on June 27 after the company said it signed an agreement with Patient Square Capital to raise $100M via selling senior secured convertible notes, with an additional $25M, subject to conditions.

Upon closing of the transaction, Patient Square will have a board observer position on the company's board and after a potential rights offering, Patient Square will have the right to nominate a number of directors as per its ownership in Eargo.

The company said it plans to use the net proceeds for working capital, to fund its growth strategy, and to repay all of its ~$15M in existing third-party debt and related pay-off expenses.

Under the agreement, Eargo will issue $100M of senior secured convertible notes to Patient Square upon closing (the first tranche investment). The notes bear an interest of 12.00%/year and mature 1 year after the closing of the first tranche.

Within six months of the first tranche investment, the company expects to undertake a rights offering under which the stockholders can buy their pro rata share of 375M newly issued common stock at $0.50 apiece.

Patient Square also agreed to buy up to an additional $25M of senior secured convertible notes, subject to conditions.

Eargo added that any proceeds from the rights offering will be used to redeem the senior secured convertible notes and for general corporate purposes.

The company noted that if the rights offering is completed before 150 days after the First Tranche Investment closes, and existing stockholders subscribe for at least 75M shares, then total proceeds (from notes and rights offering) will be ~$137.5M.