Citi cuts S&P 500 target to 4,200

Citi still sees upside for the market, but less than previously given fundamental changes to the macro and policy backdrop.

Citi cut its 2022 target for the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) to 4,200 from 4,700. That's still about 8% higher than current levels as the firm expects earnings to be resilient.

"Essentially, equity investors need to allow for a toggle between interest rate and earnings influences," strategist Scott Chronert wrote in a note. "Our view is that the rising rate-triggered valuation reset, which started in January, is mostly priced in."

"This is reflected in our recent move away from a Value-style preference to a more style agnostic approach," Chronert said. "The premise of this was work showing that the bulk of the rising rate effect has been on Growth valuations more so than Value."

"In turn, if ytd valuation compression has largely discounted rate effects, then expected earnings growth now becomes the more relevant incremental stock price driver."

Citi's overall S&P target is weighted between three scenarios:

A soft landing, where growth remains near trend, inflation moderates and rate hikes are sufficient to tame prices. That gets a 55% weighting and would take the S&P 4,700. Higher inflation, where supply shocks don't abate, but long-run inflation remains anchored. That's given a 40% weighting and would take the S&P to 3,650. A global recession, where rate hikes persist in whatever-it-takes tightening, even as growth slows. That gets a 5% weighting and would push the S&P down to 3,150.

Morgan Stanley said recently that the current bear market rally has another 5-7% to go.