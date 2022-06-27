Piper Sandler analyst downgrades United Fire Group

Jun. 27, 2022 10:45 AM ETUFCSBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Piper Sandler Analyst Paul Newsome downgraded United Fire Group (UFCS) to Neutral from Overweight, but maintained the price target of $37.
  • UFCS shares were trading ~10% lower.
  • The stock has reached fair value, according to Newsome.
  • UFCS stocks have gained ~42% in value year-to-date, and ~21% in value in the last 1 year.
  • The stock's valuation at 112% of book value now reflects the company's return to profitability, the analyst said.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system gives UFCS shares a Strong Buy rating.
  • The sell-side analysts also gave the stocks a Strong Buy rating on an average, with an average price target of $37.5.
