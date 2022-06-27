The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let stand an $87M award against Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), again rejecting the company as it tries to fend off lawsuits alleging its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

In making no comment, the justices left in place a jury's finding in favor of two defendants in a California case who were diagnosed with cancer after spraying Roundup for more than three decades.

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) has lost three Roundup-related trials while winning four trials, including a win earlier this month in a Missouri case.

The company has argued that the cancer claims over Roundup and its active ingredient glyphosate are contrary to sound science and product clearance from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and that case in front of the Supreme Court would violate the Constitution's due process protections to award punitive damages that far outweigh compensatory damages.

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) had hoped for relief from the Supreme Court, which has a pro-business reputation, but the court last week rejected the company's appeal in a different Roundup case.

Earlier this month, a U.S. appeals court ordered the EPA to start a new review of whether glyphosate poses unreasonable risks to humans and the environment.