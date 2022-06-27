Professional investors are increasingly betting against Tether (USDT-USD), the largest stablecoin by market cap, in the wake of a large-scale crypto downturn.

“There has been a real spike in the interest from traditional hedge funds who are taking a look at tether and looking to short it,” said Leon Marshall, head of institutional sales at crypto brokerage Genesis Global Trading, in an interview, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

Marshall added that those U.S.- and European-based traditional hedge funds in the past month have shorted (betting on a decline in value) tether (USDT-USD) through Genesis, with a notional value worth "hundreds of millions" of dollars, the WSJ reported.

The bearish speculation exacerbated after algorithmic stablecoin TerraUST (UST-USD) in May had lost its U.S. dollar peg, ultimately wiping out billions of dollars in value over a short time period. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman described Terra's algorithm as a crypto version of a pyramid scheme.

Unlike TerraUST (UST-USD), tether (USDT-USD), which is also is designed to be pegged to the value of the U.S. dollar, is backed by safe and liquid short-term assets such as Treasury bills and commercial paper. However, hedge funds that are short tether, in addition to regulators, are concerned about the quality of its reserves.

Some short sellers thought that a big chunk of tether's (USDT-USD) holdings in commercial paper are backed by "shaky" Chinese property developers, the WSJ noted on April 3.

Hedge funds' downbeat view on tether (USDT-USD) also comes as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy to bring down soaring inflation in a move that is pushing investors to shun riskier assets.

Meanwhile, tether's (USDT-USD) market value is down to $66.8B on Monday vs. $83.3B at its peak in the beginning of May, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Towards the end of May, Tether launched its dollar-pegged stablecoin on ether-native ploygon.