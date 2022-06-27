Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) slipped 1.58% on Monday after Bank of America warned on macro risks for the restaurant chain.

The firm moved to an Underperform rating from Neutral with near-term headwinds continuing to build up.

Analyst Sara Senatore and team said the concern is that despite these company specific initiatives, CBRL will find it difficult to fully offset the forces hitting its older and lower income guests that are feeling inflationary pressures.

CBRL is also observed have operating leverage that magnifies the risk to earnings.

"While Cracker Barrel’s same store sales growth performance through the Global Financial Crisis – presumably a worst case macroeconomic scenario – was relatively stable (comps troughed at -3% in 4QC08), the presence of operating and financial leverage amplified the impact. Adjusted net margin fell 200 bps in F2008 (ended August 2008) despite revenue growth of +1.4%. CBRL carries less financial leverage now, but a combination of relatively low EBIT margins and relatively high gross margins (COGS = 28% of restaurant sales) means that small topline changes can have big bottom line impacts."

On the top line, CBRL is noted to still be lapping some quarters from a year ago when stimulus payments provided a benefit.

BofA lowered 2022 and 2023 EPS estimates on CBRL and set a new price objective of $94 vs. the average analyst PT of $98.86.