Mister Car Wash downgraded to sell by Goldman Sachs, price down 5%

Jun. 27, 2022 11:12 AM ETMister Car Wash, Inc. (MCW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane cut rating on Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) to sell from neutral.
  • Price target set to $10, implies a 19% decrease from last price.
  • Investors who followed McShane's recommendation received a 0% return in the past year, compared with a negative 18% return on the shares.

