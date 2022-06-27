Mister Car Wash downgraded to sell by Goldman Sachs, price down 5%
Jun. 27, 2022 11:12 AM ETMister Car Wash, Inc. (MCW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane cut rating on Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) to sell from neutral.
- Price target set to $10, implies a 19% decrease from last price.
- Investors who followed McShane's recommendation received a 0% return in the past year, compared with a negative 18% return on the shares.
- Sell side rating of Buy with 4.20 score.
- The stock has lost about 48% over the last one year.
- A comparative price performance of the stock against its peers and broader market over the last six months.