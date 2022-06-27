Canoo stock slumps to all-time low amid liquidity issues

Jun. 27, 2022 11:13 AM ETCanoo Inc. (GOEV)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Neon anatomy of an automobile on black background

Henrik5000/E+ via Getty Images

EV startup Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) saw its stock slip to its lowest level on record on Monday.

Shares of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based electric vehicle fell over 3% in the opening hours of the week’s trading, adding to deep drawdowns over the past year. While 2022 was set to be a landmark year for the company, with production of the Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle planned for the back half of the year, liquidity issues have loomed over this timeline.

Indeed, amid the recent selloff in formerly high-flying, but cash-burning names, Canoo (GOEV) disclosed doubts about the company to continue to operate as a going concern. While CEO Tony Aquila recently reached an agreement with key partners to raise $50M and stave off bankruptcy for the time being, the company’s filings suggest more capital is needed to sustain the business beyond the next few quarters.

Read more on why Canoo is at risk of performing poorly, per SeekingAlpha Quant ratings.

