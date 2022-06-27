Faced with surging inflation, higher interest rates, labor shortages, and persisting supply chain issues, midsize business leaders are the most pessimistic they've ever been since JPMorgan Chase started its Business Leaders Outlook Pulse survey 12 years ago.

Only one in five business leaders said they're optimistic about the national economy for the year ahead, the lowest percentage recorded since the survey began, and down from 75% one year ago. Pessimism about the national economy climbed to 51% from 10% a year ago. More than 1,500 midsize business leaders participated in the survey conducted between May 25 and June 10, 2022. Looking at the global economy, only 9% of the leaders of mid-sized businesses expressed optimism.

"While it’s surprising to see how drastically sentiment has shifted, it is important to note that business leaders are still mostly upbeat when it comes to their companies and areas that they can more directly control," said Ginger Chambless, head of research at JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking.

More than seven in 10 (71%) expressed optimism about their own company's performance, down from 88% in 2021, and 55% were upbeat about their industry's performance, down from 82% a year earlier.

With elevated inflation, it's no surprise that 73% of the respondents expect increased revenue and sales for the year ahead. The outlook for profit growth was less ebullient, with 57% expecting increased profits vs. 71% a this time in 2021.

Inflation (71%) and labor issues (70%) top the list of business challenges named by the respondents.

To deal with their higher costs, more than three quarters of the businesses (76%) are increasing prices, and 42% have passed along at least half of their increased costs to consumers and buyers in the form of higher prices. That's expected to continue, with 81% of respondents saying they're likely to continue to increase prices to help mitigate higher costs.

On Friday, Consumer Sentiment fell to its lowest reading on record, but inflation expectations moderated slightly.