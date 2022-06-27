Relay down 13% after disclosing registrational path for bile duct cancer candidate
Jun. 27, 2022 11:25 AM ETRelay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) will forge ahead with a single arm trial design for RLY-4008 for cholangiocarcinoma ("CCA"), also known as bile duct cancer.
- The company said it will examine FGFRi-naïve FGFR2-fusion CCA at 70 mg once daily in the hopes of an accelerated approval in a mid-stage trial. In the future, additional cohorts will be added to an NDA submission, including frontline, FGFRi-experienced and FGFR2 mutation and amplification patients.
- Interim data shared with the U.S. FDA includes safety on 115 patients, with 58 patients treated with the once-daily dosing. Also, 13 were FGFRi-naïve FGFR2-fusion CCA patients treated once daily schedule ranging from 20 mg to 70 mg.
- An efficacy analysis FDA showed partial responses in eight out of thirteen (62%) FGFRi-naïve FGFR2-fusion CCA patients from the 200 mg to 70 mg cohorts.