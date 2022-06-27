Varonis Systems downgraded at Morgan Stanley on slowing topline growth despite strong demand
Jun. 27, 2022 11:23 AM ETVaronis Systems, Inc. (VRNS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) trades 8% down after Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala downgraded the stock to Equal Weight from Overweight while price target is lowered to $35 from $50.
- Analyst cited increased signs of slowing topline growth despite historically strong security demand.
- The firm's reseller survey data and recent channel conversations have also been mixed, with signs of longer sales cycles and limited net new customer adoption thereby leaving the analyst less confident in upside to forward ARR estimates and incrementally cautious on the forward outlook.
- Quick look at company's historical ARR:
- The company in its latest earnings call provided the following Q2 and FY22 guidance:
- Quant rating stands at Hold while of the total 20 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 13 have a Strong Buy and 5 have a Buy rating on the stock.