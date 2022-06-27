Warby Parker price target lowered to $15 from $18 at Loop Capital

Jun. 27, 2022 11:38 AM ETWRBYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba lowered the firm's price target on Warby Parker (WRBY) to $15 from $18 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
  • The analyst states that his proprietary eye exam availability tracker for Warby Parker that checks the number of appointments available across a sizeable percentage of the company's store base to gauge demand trends anticipates sequential decline in eye exam availability from Q1 to Q2, which is consistent with management's revenue guidance.
  • Chukumba further cites rising inflation and plummeting consumer confidence while cutting his FY22 revenue view to $625.8M from $639.3M.
  • Warby Parker's SA Author Rating and Wall St. Analysts Rating both stands with a Buy. (4 Very Bullish).
  • Since the start of 2022, Warby Parker shares were down around 72%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 77%.
  • Shares are currently down ~7.10% to $12.83 today.
