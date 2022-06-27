Recent stock rally could put the Fed in a fighting mood

FOMC members may have been dismayed by equity action last week, as stocks broke a weekly losing strong, ending with a 3% rally on Friday, according to Standard Chartered.

And that may bring a Fed Call into play, strategist Steve Englander wrote in a note Monday.

"If the Fed does not see evidence that inflation is turning, it may not welcome unwinds of the tough financial conditions stance that it has advocated so strongly," Englander said. "It may fear that an unwind in equity market weakness before clear evidence of a turnaround in inflation will reduce pressure on spending, slow the closing of the supply-demand gap, and help keep inflation undesirably high.

"This is the opposite of the Fed put and basically suggests that the Fed may push back against equity market gains until it is comfortable that disinflation is a lock - in other words, a Fed call."

Englander is still looking for a hike of 50 basis points at the next meeting, but acknowledges the risks to the upside. He said the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) is implying a big improvement in financial conditions (see chart below).

"The Fed may not want to see a significant easing of financial conditions until it is virtually certain that inflation is moving in the right direction," he added. "Given how much grief the Fed is catching due to above-target inflation, Fed officials have indicated that they are unwilling to unwind tightness based on forecasts of declining inflation."

"While it is normal for markets to base pricing on expectations of future inflation and policy, the forward pricing makes the Fed’s job easier when it is in line with the Fed’s rhetoric and harder when it is opposed."

T.S. Lombard's Dario Perkins discussed a Global Central Bank Call earlier this month.

"Embarrassed by their 'transitory' call in 2021 and haunted by the ghosts of the 1970s, central banks are desperate not to lose control of the inflationary process," he said.