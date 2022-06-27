Donald Trump is appealing the dismissal of his lawsuit against Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) for his ban from the social media platform, taking the case into the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Early last month, U.S. District Judge James Donato dismissed Trump's suit, saying the former president hadn't shown Twitter was acting as a government censor in striking him from the platform.

Trump argued that Twitter banned him at the behest of Democratic lawmakers.

That ban came just two days after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol following a nearby Trump rally. Trump was also suspended by Facebook and YouTube after the attack.

In any case, Trump has promised not to return to Twitter even if presumed buyer Elon Musk completed his acquisition and reinstated the former president, vowing to hitch his social-media wagon to his own Truth Social (NASDAQ:DWAC).

Earlier, Trump SPAC Digital World disclosed new subpoenas in a previously disclosed SEC probe of the company.

