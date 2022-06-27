SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) -11.1% in Monday's trading, saying it is aware of Turkish media reports and a social media post from the Ministry of Environment indicating a potential temporary halt of operations at the Copler gold mine, and is seeking a formal response from the Turkish government regarding the reports.

SSR Mining (SSRM) said it experienced a minor leak within the mine operating area estimated at 8 kg of cyanide within the diluted solution from a pipeline that pumps solution to the heap leach pad; the company said the leak was cleaned up immediately without any environmental impact or discharge from site.

The local reports said operations at the Copler mine were halted and would not be allowed to operate until "additional work on environmental improvement is completed."

SSR Mining (SSRM) also announced its inclusion in the Russell 1000 and Russell 3000 indexes effective today.