The precision therapy company Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is trading lower in the morning hours Monday after Wells Fargo launched its coverage with an Underweight recommendation citing, among other things, a “sell the news” data readout this year.

Blueprint (BPMC) plans to report topline data in late summer 2022 for its systemic mastocytosis candidate Ayvakit from a registration-enabling study called PIONEER targeted at patients with the non-advanced form of the disease.

“We believe the PIONEER data will be a “sell the news” event,” the analysts led by Derek Archila wrote, arguing that the trial has a low bar for statistical significance, which could be viewed negatively given the Steet expectations.

Calling Ayvakit “a good drug” with the potential for approval in non-advanced SM, the team notes: “However, this seems to be priced into the stock at these levels, and we would not be buying shares ahead” of the PIONEER data.

In addition to the lack of catalysts and a possibility of a capital raise, Archila and the team, with a $40 per share target on Blueprint (BPMC), cites overly bullish Street forecasts for non-advanced SM opportunity. The price target of $40 per share indicates a ~34% downside to the last close.

Wall Street has remained bullish on Blueprint (BPMC) stock, with an average rating of Buy from analysts. However, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rated BPMC as a Hold.