Phenom Resources acquires 100% of Carlin Gold-Vanadium project

Jun. 27, 2022 11:33 AM ETPhenom Resources Corp. (PHNMF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Phenom Resources (OTCQX:PHNMF) completed all work commitments and option payments, including the final $955,000 cash payment, under its option agreement to acquire the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project.
  • Company now owns 100% of the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project subject to a 2% NSR royalty which may be purchased by the Company at any time on or before June 30, 2027, for $4M and up to four annual payments of $250,000.
  • Company also announces the proposed issuance of 87,500 common shares of the company as bonus shares to Buena Tierra Developments.
  • Paul Cowley, President & CEO, stated: "We are committed to this project, having advanced it with over $15 million of spending since fall 2017, more than the required US$1.02 million within the option agreement. This is truly a very satisfying milestone to now own 100% of the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.