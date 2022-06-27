Cruise line stocks fell in Monday morning trading as concerns picked up again over a potential recession in the U.S., a long stretch of high oil prices, and the impact on valuations and corporate debit from higher interest rates \.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) -3.30%, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) -2.88%, and Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) -2.72% were among the biggest decliners in the S&P 500 Index as the bouncy trading in the sector continued. Also within the sector, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) peeled off 6.02%.

Carnival (CCL) was in the spotlight of Jefferies. Analyst David Katz noted that the recovery for CCL remains inconsistent as evidenced by the soft Q2 results and guidance update. commentary. "The limited visibility, driven by recovery logistics and operating costs, should remain through the near term. As a consequence, near-term earnings cadence and longer-term earnings power are challenged," he warned in maintaining a Hold rating.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on CCL flipped to Sell from Hold on June 15.