AeroClean (NASDAQ:AERC) stock shot up nearly 20% Monday morning after the company announced an agreement for a $15M private placement with an institutional investor.

Shares of air purification technology developer opened at $11.71, recently changing hands at $14.98, up 19%, at around 11:10 a.m. ET.

AeroClean said early Monday it has agreed to sell 1.5M shares coupled with warrants to buy 1.5M additional shares for an aggregate amount of $15M. The price of one share plus one warrant to buy one share is $10. The warrants have an exercise price of $11 per share.

The company’s stock has been on a roll since it received FDA clearance for its Purgo air purification technology on June 6. The stock has soared 532% since its close on June 3, the last session before the FDA news was announced.

AeroClean (AERC) held an initial public offering on Nov. 24, raising $25M. The shares rocketed to close nearly 700% higher following their market debut.