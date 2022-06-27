The recent drop in Treasury yield should spark a convergence trade that will help some big-name growth stocks, Oppenheimer says.

"We’ve noted the 'risk-off rise' in interest rates as a key market concern because the sudden rise in rates has pressured equities, market leadership, and economic activity," technical analyst Ari Wald wrote in a note. "We’re therefore encouraged about the 10-year US Treasury Yield’s (TBT) (TLT) failure to hold its recent breakout above 3.25% resistance (2018 peak)."

"This indication of upside fatigue bears resemblance to 2019 when higher growth companies were supported by a similar drop in the 10Y from 3.25%, and equities rallied in the f ace of a slowing economy," Wald said. "We think a breakdown in copper prices also suggests inflation readings may be in the process of peaking."

The Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX) is down 17% in the last month.

"We’re bucketing growth stocks into two categories," Wald said. "We see those that peaked in Q1’2021, specifically those that have been hardest hit through the market’s decline, as short-lived beta trades when market conditions are favorable - from a longer-term viewpoint their damage may take years to repair; the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) represents these laggards."

"Conversely, there are those that topped in Q4’21 and are still above their pre-COVID peaks - we think these stocks are better positioned to achieve new highs during the next up cycle. This includes the NASDAQ-100 (NASDAQ:QQQ)."