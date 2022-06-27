Households in Canada are increasingly concerned over surging consumer price inflation and higher interest rates, as a gauge for Canadian consumer confidence fell to its lowest level since July 2020, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Specifically, the Bloomberg Nanos Canadian Confidence Index, a measure of sentiment based on a weekly poll of 250 Canadians, dipped for a ninth consecutive month to 48.2 in the week ended June 24, Bloomberg noted.

The only time when the index fell below 50 was during the onset of the pandemic in 2020 as well as the 2008/2009 recession, Bloomberg added. The current downbeat sentiment comes as the Bank of Canada embarks on a historically aggressive monetary-policy tightening cycle to bring down inflationary pressures. Recall at the beginning of June when the central bank boosted its policy rate by 50 basis points to 1.5%.

Moreover, a near record 42% of Canadians are saying their finances are worse now than during the prior year as their rising cost of living results in a loss in purchasing power, according to the weekly poll, as reported by Bloomberg.

As economists downwardly revise their growth targets in recent weeks, Bloomberg noted that 57% of Canadians see a weakening economy over the next six months.

Perhaps the slump in consumer confidence is more of a global phenomenon, as households in the U.S., for example, face similar macro headwinds. For instance, consumer sentiment in the U.S. had edged down to its lowest reading on record in June. Australian consumer confidence also dropped due to rising inflation and interest rate hikes, Bloomberg reported on June 14.

