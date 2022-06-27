Mitsubishi hires two executives for leveraged finance platform

Jun. 27, 2022 12:01 PM ETMitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)UBS, DB, USB, NMRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (<span class='ticker-hover-wrapper'>NYSE:<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/MUFG' title='Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'>MUFG</a></span>) office building at night

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (MUFG) is making two hires from UBS Group (UBS) to build up its leveraged finance platform to become a leader in the sector, the company said Monday.
  • "Our ambition is for MUFG to become a top corporate-banking debt house in the Americas across the credit spectrum through our full-lifecycle business model — from origination to distribution and secondary trading," said Kevin Cronin, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial's (MUFG) regional executive and CEO for the Americas.
  • Garret Rowan will join as head of the Leveraged Loan Trading group and Mike Macchia will join as a salesperson in Leveraged Finance Sales. Both will be based in New York.
  • At UBS (UBS), Rowan was a director in the Par Loan Trading group. He had also been a loan trader at Deutsche Bank (DB) and US Bancorp (USB) in earlier stints.
  • Macchia had overseen some of the largest loan accounts as well as distressed and high-yield investors at UBS (UBS). Earlier in his career, he had worked at Deutsche Bank (DB), Nomura (NMR), and GE Capital Americas.
  • SA contributor Karreta Advisors remains Neutral on MUFG, noting no positive changes on the horizon.
