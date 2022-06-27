Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is initiated with an Underperform rating and $185 price target on Monday at Credit Suisse, which cites 150% YTD gains in spot lithium prices to $50K/ton, "well above the high end of the [industry] cash cost curve... [which] makes further price gains highly speculative."

Spot prices for lithium carbonate - a key benchmark product - have jumped ~70% in 2022 and nearly 450% over the past year.

Credit Suisse analyst John Roberts estimates the ratio of free cash flow to EPS conversion at only ~35%, even in 2025, because of the continued need for reinvestment.

Roberts does not expect Albemarle (ALB) will need to issue stock again if there is another lithium price downturn, but he does believe the company's ability to return cash is constrained.

As a low cost operator, Albemarle (ALB) should be a "huge beneficiary" as very high lithium prices are likely to stay, Michael Wiggins de Oliveira writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.