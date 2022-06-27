Simply Good Foods upgraded to Overweight at Stephens
Jun. 27, 2022 12:10 PM ETSMPLBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Stephens analyst Ben Bienvenu upgraded Simply Good Foods (SMPL) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $45, up from $44.
- The recent pullback in shares creates an attractive entry point for investors looking for stable growth in a volatile market given that Simply's brands are benefiting from increased snacking occasions and advertising support, which has not been consistent across packaged food subcategories due to supply chain dislocations over the past 18 months.
- The company's product portfolio is attractively positioned "at the intersection of better-for-you and grab-and-go" and that the stock's current valuation "leaves room for upside."
- Simply Good Foods's SA Quant Rating stands with a Strong Buy and Wall St. Analysts Rating says to Buy (9 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, Bearish 1).
- Since the start of 2022, Simply Good Foods shares were down around 2.4%, and over a period of one year, shares were up around 12.6%.
- Shares are currently up ~5.84% to $41.07 today.