EIA says system still being restored, will not publish new data today
- The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will not publish new data on Monday, including its gasoline and fuel update, as it is still in the process of restoring its systems.
- The delay to the publication of new data comes after the system issues caused a hold up for EIA releases that were scheduled last week.
- "On Friday, June 17, we discovered a voltage irregularity, which caused hardware failures on two of our main processing servers. This issue prevented us from processing and releasing several reports last week, and unfortunately, it continues to affect our ability to release data this week," the EIA said in Monday's statement.
- The agency added that it had replaced the affected hardware and was in the process of transferring data from its back-up systems to new servers.
- The EIA also said that it had been able to collect data throughout the outage and that once the system restoration was complete, it would release the data that had been scheduled for last week.
- For the week ended June 17, U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 5.607M barrels vs. a forecast of a fall of 1.433M barrels, according to a report sourcing data from the American Petroleum Institute.