As recessionary risks rise, Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) are restaurants that are likely to remain resilient, per Bank of America analysts Sara Senatore and Katherine Griffin.

In a research note initiating coverage of the stocks on Monday, the analysts wrote that strong same store sales growth are expected in both cases despite a consumer slowdown. Meanwhile margins also look relatively well defended, according to her analysis. As pent-up demand for full-service restaurants continues to play out, both are expected to benefit.

In particular, Griffin cited Darden’s (DRI) Olive Garden franchise as a big winner in the current market environment.

“Olive Garden ranks #1 among FSR chains in the US by sales,” she noted. “The demand backdrop for Darden is benign if not favorable, in our view, as industry capacity, income, and food budget share shifts have tilted in favor of full service restaurants post-pandemic. Darden is well-positioned to capture volume growth in all forms, whether it comes from off-premise channels or pent-up demand for both affordable and indulgent dining occasions.”

While Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) is more tied to beef prices and inflationary pressures according to the analysis, its staunch protection of stable price points should continue to drive traffic.

“TXRH comps track boxed beef prices closely at a 2-qtr lag, reflecting the delayed price transmission process from farmgate to retail shelves and underscores the strong value proposition offered when retail prices are high,” Senatore explained.

The team assessed both Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) and Darden International (DRI) with “Buy” ratings, assigning $96 and $145 price targets, respectively. She advised that each are among the more attractive names in the restaurant space, especially amidst a market downturn toward a recession that shifts consumer behavior.

For example, Brinker International’s (EAT) earnings per share fell 5.3% during the Great Financial Crisis against an 8.2% increase at Darden Restaurants (DRI). Stronger operating margins and a sturdier balance sheet also make both Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) and Darden (DRI) more solid picks than their close peer in Brinker International (EAT). Operating margins are expected to trend near 9% at Darden (DRI) and 8.6% at Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), well above the 6% estimated at Brinker (EAT) by Senatore.

Read more on her rationale for a bearish rating on Brinker International (EAT) shares.