The cannabis legalization in North America appears to have accelerated the daily cannabis use and related health impacts, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said on Monday in its World Drug Report for 2022.

In the Americas, Canada and Uruguay permit the production and sale of cannabis for non-medical use. In the U.S., 21 local administrations, including 18 states, two territories and the District of Columbia, also permit cannabis for recreational use.

While cannabis legalization has led to an increase in tax revenue and a decline in arrests linked to cannabis possession, there is a concomitant rise in daily use, especially more potent products, particularly among younger adults, Vienna based UNODC said.

Early and frequent use of cannabis is associated with an increased risk of major depressive disorders, as well as suicidal thoughts, UNODC added, calling the drug most widely used drug globally.

In 2020, over 4% of the world’s population aged 15-64 had used cannabis over the past year, up from 3.8% in 2010, according to UNODC estimates.

The agency said that those aged 24 years and younger were more likely to report an increase in the amount and frequency of cannabis use during the COVID-driven lockdowns compared to older people.

U.S. Multi State Operators: MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF), Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF), Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF), Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF), TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF)

Canadian Licensed Producers: Canopy Growth (CGC), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Cronos (CRON), Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Sundial Growers (SNDL), OrganiGram Holdings (OGI), HEXO Corp (HEXO)

With no clarity on federal legalization in the U.S., the leading cannabis players in the U.S. as well as Canada have dropped sharply this year, as shown in this graph.