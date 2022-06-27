Synnex Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 27, 2022 12:58 PM ETTD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.65 (+26.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.25B (+160.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.