Progress Software Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETProgress Software Corporation (PRGS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+15.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $146.45M (+13.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRGS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.