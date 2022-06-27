After two years of hiring staff to handle elevated deal activity during the pandemic, Wall Street banks may soon be faced with cutting headcount to match the dropoff in capital markets activity, CNBC reported Monday, citing interviews with recruiting firms.

The banks were unprepared when central banks pumped trillions of dollars into their economies, which in turn, fueled capital markets gains. A surge in public listings and M&A activity ratcheted up competition for Wall Street talent. Besides adding to headcount, many firms gave existing staff raises and other concessions.

"I can't see a situation where banks don't do RIFs (reductions in force) in the second half of the year," David McCormack, head of recruitment at DMC Partners, told CNBC.

As an example of the dramatic slide in capital markets, initial public offerings in the U.S. plunged 91% from a year earlier, Dealogic data shows. U.S. investment banking revenue dropped 43% from a year ago. Equity issuance declined as equity markets declined and debt issuance fell as interest rates rose.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) added 8,000 positions, net, at its corporate and investment bank from the beginning of 2020 to Q1 of 2021, CNBC said, and now has 68,292 employees, up 13% from before the pandemic. At Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), headcount rose by 17% to 45,100 workers.

"When banks have a revenue problem, they're left with one way to respond," McCormack told CNBC. "That's by ripping out costs."

