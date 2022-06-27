French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday called for further action from TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) to help customers cope with high fuel prices by extending and increasing rebates, Reuters reports.

The company already is offering a €0.10 rebate on prices at the pump until the end of August, in addition to a €0.18 rebate from the French government.

The government is due to present a bill next week containing various measures aimed at boosting consumers' purchasing power, including an increase in tax breaks on cash that employers can give workers to cover fuel for getting to work, according to the report.

TotalEnergies (TTE) and two other French energy companies - EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) and Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) - issued a joint statement over the weekend asking the French public to reduce consumption of fuel, oil, electricity and gas due to shortages and soaring prices due to Russia's supply cuts and the war in Ukraine.

TotalEnergies (TTE) is making"a confident transition into green energy while holding cost-efficient business segments in fossil fuels/hydrocarbons," Sandeep G. Rao writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.