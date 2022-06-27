Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) rose 2.7% at least partly after an analyst speculated that an FTX purchase of the trading app may be becoming more likely. The stock was earlier on Monday raised to neutral from sell at Goldman Sachs.

Gordon Haskett's Don Bilson speculated in a note that the crypto exchange could be a potential buyer for Robinhood (HOOD) partly after some comments made by FTX President Brett Harrison on Thursday on CNBC. Harrison said that HOOD has a lot of overlaps with FTX.

The comments and Gordon Haskett note come after FTX CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried disclosed in a 13D filing last month that a business affiliated with FTX took a 7.6% stake in Robinhood (HOOD), stirring merger speculation between the two financial trading platforms.

Last month, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev declined to say directly if FTX CEO reached out to him about taking a stake.

The speculation also comes as FTX appears to be on a bit of an acquisition spree and on Friday the WSJ reported that FTX was said to exploring taking a stake in crypto lender BlockFi. In addition, Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried's quant trading shop, has taken a large stake in crypto broker Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF), the WSJ noted.

CNBC also reported last month that FTX is said to be looking for acquisitions of brokerage start-ups as the crypto exchange expands into stock trading.