  • Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) added ~19% to record the second-best intraday gain for the year on Monday after the gene-editing firm announced the closing of an underwritten offering of its common stock for $50M in gross proceeds.
  • Over 12.3M Precision (DTIL) shares have changed hands so far, compared to the 65-day average of 1.8M.
  • The offering included ~36.0M shares sold at $1.39 apiece as the company sought net proceeds for R&D, working capital, and general corporate purposes.
  • With the proceeds from the offering, $25M equity investment, and $50M pending cash payment from Novartis (NVS), the company expects its liquidity, operational receipts, and available credit will extend its cash runway to year-end 2024.
  • In May, Precision (DTIL) set its cash runway at mid-2023.
