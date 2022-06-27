Cinedigm launches Elvis Presley Channel; stock gains 8%

Jun. 27, 2022 1:26 PM ETCinedigm Corp. (CIDM)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Elvis Presley commemorative postage stamp USA 1993

HodagMedia/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has a timely launch for its latest ad-supported streaming channel: The company has rolled out The Elvis Presley Channel.
  • The channel will feature Elvis' films and specials along with "additional movies, series and lifestyle programming inspired by Elvis," notably including new original series.
  • The channel is now available in the United States on platforms including Amazon's Freevee, Vizio, Sling TV, LG Channels, Xumo, Plex and Local Now.
  • Cinedigm stock (CIDM) is up 8.3% today and has tagged its highest point in nearly two months.
  • The company's news follows closely on a weekend box-office victory for Baz Luhrmann's biopic Elvis.
