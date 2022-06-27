Crackle Plus expands distribution ahead of schedule
Jun. 27, 2022 1:40 PM ETChicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Ad-supported video streamer Crackle Plus (NASDAQ:CSSE) is expanding distribution ahead of its schedule, having hit 85 touchpoints so far.
- The comapny is boosting its goals to hit 90 touchpoints in calendar 2022, and 110 eventually.
- That recent growth has been spurred by parent Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's acquisition of 1092 Pictures and its streaming channels SurfNow TV, BlackPix, Unidentified and EchoBoom.
- Crackle Plus is best know for its streaming services including Crackle, Popcornflix and Chicken Soup for the Soul.
- "Since our expansion in March, we have added agreements or launched new apps or FAST services with Fubo, Local Now, Samsung, and VIZIO and have also recently signed agreements with TCL, Roku, and Olympusat," says Crackle Plus President Philippe Guelton.
- CSSE stock is up 1.5% after midday Monday.
- Crackle Plus last week offered up a redesigned app for Roku devices.