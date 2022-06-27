Nike (NYSE:NKE) could be set for a big move after its Monday evening earnings report, according to options action ahead of the report.

According to Bloomberg data, the implied one-day share move following earnings the result is 7.8%. The move would be of added significance in context of the stock’s largely flat action over the past month. Despite significant overall market volatility, shares of the Beaverton-based footwear giant have only fallen about 4.4%.

Ahead of the quarterly report, analysts have increased caution on the stock regarding sales in China, supply chain issues, and inflationary concerns.

