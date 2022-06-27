Altair stock falls 8% as Goldman cuts rating citing impact of macro scenario on revenue

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) stock fell ~8% on June 27 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the software/cloud solutions provider's shares to Sell from Neutral, and cut its price target to $41 from $62 citing the macroeconomic scenario.

SA Quant Rating on the stock is Hold, which which takes into account factors such as growth and profitability, among others things. The rating is in contrast to the average Wall Street Analysts' Rating of Buy, wherein 4 out of 7 analysts term it as a Strong Buy, while the remaining 3 have a Hold rating.

YTD, Altair's stock has declined ~29%. The chart here shows Altair's YTD performance compared to peers BlackLine, Smartsheet, NCR, against SP500TR.

Goldman Analyst Kasthuri Rangan said that despite Altair being in a good position to benefit from the coming together of simulation, computing, AI and data and analytics in the long term, the firm sees a potential for downside revisions to the company's current FY22 revenue expectations due to the macro environment.

The analyst noted that worsening of the macroeconomic scenario could add downside risk to ALTR's full year Software revenue outlook.