Ford will not allow all-electric lease buyouts as part of sustainable strategy

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) will stop giving customers the option to purchase all-electric vehicles at the end of leases as part of a policy to promote EV battery recycling. Customers must return the vehicle when the contract is up and can then renew their lease with a new vehicle if they choose, according to Automotive News' Michael Martinez.

The new rule applies to leases that began June 15 or later in 38 states. The automaker plans to change the policy in the remaining 12 states by the end of the year.

Ford Credit statement: "Ford's battery strategy includes recycling and localizing battery production, and Ford Credit's plan for EV leasing enables customers to replace their vehicles with the newest model at lease end while keeping the vehicle in the Ford network longer so Ford can better manage battery recycling and materials."

Ford (F) has been planning for its electrification push with other strategic moves. Last year, Ford (F) acquired battery recycling company Redwood Materials to help it eliminate waste and reuse some components from EVs. Earlier this year, Ford (F) signed a preliminary deal to buy lithium from a Lake Resources facility in Argentina. The goal from Detroit is to secure battery capacity and the required raw materials in a sustainable manner consist with the EV strategy.

Ford's (F) all-electric lineup includes the F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and E-Transit commercial van.

Shares of Ford (F) traded flat on Monday and are down 44% on year-to-date basis.