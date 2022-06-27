Wolfe Research's stock market bottom checklist: seven noes and a maybe

The stock market's (NYSEARCA:SPY) (QQQ) performance last week was a bear market rally off deeply oversold conditions, Wolfe Research says.

"The primary catalyst appears to have been a steep decline in Fed tightening expectations into rising recession risks," Wolfe Research said in a note Monday. "However, the market also traded up on Friday following St. Louis Fed President Bullard’s positive comments about the U.S. economic outlook."

"The market going up on opposing messages gives us increased conviction that last week’s rip was technically driven and it is very unlikely to be sustained," they said.

"While the rally may have some near-term follow through, our intermediate-term bearish base case remains intact," Wolfe added.

To turn bullish, Wolfe is looking for eight factors to occur, "the most important of which are 'compelling' evidence that inflation is heading lower, and the Fed signaling that the tightening cycle will be winding down."

"While we probably won’t need to see all of the items on this list head in right direction to turn bullish, none are currently trending positively."

The factors are:

Market breadth turn positive; status = no. The overall trend remains negative. The VIX (VIX) signals capitulation; status = no. The VIX is around 28 and typically needs a close above 40 to signal capitulation. Compelling evidence inflation is sustainably trending lower; status = no. The FOMC will look for three to four consecutive month of declining m/m core inflation and headline inflation abating enough that longer-term inflation expectations are contained, Wolfe said. The Fed signals the tightening cycle is waning; status = no. Worst case scenarios are avoided; status = maybe. No signs yet of a systemic crisis. Economic green shoots suddenly appear; status = no. The current growth outlook is deteriorating. Valuations rebound in anticipation of an earnings pickup; status = no. Rising rates will pressure multiples and "the downward trend in the revisions cycle has only just begun." Early cyclicals start of outperform; status = no. The cycle is in late deterioration.

