Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) +7.6% in Monday's trading as its board officially elected Caio Mario Paes de Andrade as its new CEO, replacing Chief Exploration and Production Officer Fernando Borges, who took over as interim CEO after Jose Mauro Coelho resigned a week ago.

Andrade told a corporate committee last week that he did not receive any guidance from the government about changing the company's pricing policy, but according to Reuters, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said in a Sunday interview that the incoming CEO had agreed with Mines and Energy Minister Adolfo Sachsida to run a "quick x-ray of Petrobras and reveal exactly what the [import parity price] is... He will tell if fuel prices need to be readjusted immediately or if there is a grace period."

Coelho, as well as his two predecessors, were ousted after clashes with Bolsonaro over the company's fuel pricing policy.