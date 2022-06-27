iClick Interactive Asia releases metaverse livestreaming mobile app Arohar
Jun. 27, 2022 2:25 PM ETiClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) has announced the launch of Arohar, its proprietary live streaming enhancement mobile application that integrates AI, AR and interactive 3D avatars to bring a brand new metaverse-based live streaming experience to users.
- iClick's flagship product, Arohar, for KOL promotion in overseas markets represents a new SaaS paradigm for live streaming.
- Arohar is able to instantly detect the physical features of the live streamer and generate a clear virtual likeness and background without a green screen.
- "Arohar will be a key driver in our overseas market strategy as we focus on innovation to drive robust growth." said Frankie Ho, iClick's President of International Business.