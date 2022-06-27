InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) announced plans to cease operations in Russia on Monday.

The move to stop operations in the country is a step beyond the prior plans to halt investments and development activity, announced at the outbreak of the war, and subsequent discussions to

discussions with owners in April.

“We are now in the process of ceasing all operations in Russia consistent with evolving UK, US and EU sanction regimes and the ongoing and increasing challenges of operating there,” the company stated. “As we do this, we continue to remain focused on supporting our teams in Russia and in Ukraine, in line with our commitment to care for our people and the communities in which we operate.”

According to a statement, the group has held discussions with the owners of 28 properties in the nation since April 8 before coming to the current conclusion. Major cities serviced by the group's hotels include Moscow, where it operates the 5-star Tverskaya luxury hotel, St. Petersburg, Voronezh, Samara, Chelyabinsk, Krasnodar, Perm, Ufa, and even Kaliningrad. The last city on the list has recently come into focus as goods shipments to the Russian exclave are restricted by NATO-member Lithuania.

Shares of the Holiday Inn-parent rose slightly in the waning hours of Monday’s trading session.

